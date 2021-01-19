DAYTON — Efforts have begun to raise money to help a family reopen their fire-ravaged restaurant in Dayton, Armstrong County.
Judd Powell and Tara Smith are organizing a GoFundMe fundraiser for Mitzi's Place owner Mitzi McDevitt and her daughter Tara Valentine.
As of Tuesday afternoon Powell and Smith were well over 10 percent of their goal of $75,000, having received $9,827 from 105 donors.
The appeal to "Help Tara & Mitz Recover" has been shared more than 400 times.
McDevitt and her daughter had been in business in a former supermarket along East Main Street for more than 10 years, until a fire roared through the two-story structure Friday morning.
Dayton volunteer firefighters were assisted by companies from throughout Armstrong, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
"We are still unsure what caused the fire," Valentine said in a Facebook message to the Gazette. "The building is a total loss. The fire started in the back of the building by the kitchen."
A state police fire marshal from Kittanning is investigating the blaze.