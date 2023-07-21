Descendants of the late Joseph and Nettie J. Shank will hold the 27th annual Shank reunion on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mack Park Pavilion, located on South Sixth Street, Indiana.
The meal will be served around noon. Family members and friends are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring a covered dish and soft drinks. If possible, bring "re-gifting" items for the auction. Also, feel free to bring sports equipment, games or others items to enjoy with other family members. Contact Linda Spence at (724) 464-4403 for questions or more info.
