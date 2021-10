Winners in Grooming and Showmanship classes at the Indiana County 4-H Horse Roundup included, from left, Chloe Bishop with Shi Nicks Trouble, English Junior; Cydni Loveridge, Hollywood Golden Girl Western Intermediate; Skye Lasher, Distinzione, English Senior; Hailee Monoskey, Marty McFly, English Intermediate; Karissa King, Western Junior; and Khylee Maglione, Certain To Be Good, Western Senior. Awards were provided by Marion Center Bank.