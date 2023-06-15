The MCJHS Class of 1962 will hold its 61st class reunion at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse, White Township. All attendees can order what they want but must pay their own bill. Due to lingering COVID-19 concerns, the MCJHS did not celebrate their 60th class reunion last year. Please RSVP by email, phone or text to any member of the class reunion committee members listed below by July 15.
Joy (Kaufman) Miller at joymiller1@hotmail.com or by calling (724) 840-6517.
Marilyn (Park) Jackson at mgj1944@comcast.net or by calling (724) 599-0409.
Sandy (Crawford) Fairman at bsfairman@yahoo.com or by calling (724) 422-3922
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.