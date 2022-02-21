From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
• 12:15 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Church Street, Indiana. Indiana fire department companies 4 and 1 dispatched.
• 3:18 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 119 Highway South, Center Township. Homer City fire department, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance Dispatched.
• 10:04 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 119, Rayne Township. Marion Center fire department and state police dispatched.
• 10:23 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Clarksburg Road, Conemaugh Township. Saltsburg and Tunnelton fire departments and state police dispatched. No injuries reported.
• 10:24 a.m.: Physical rescue, South Eighth Street, Indiana. Indiana fire department dispatched.
• 3:07 p.m.: Structure fire, Fr. Martin Telenson Lane, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Pine Township fire departments, Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.
• 3:30 p.m.: Automatic fire alarm, Franklin Street, Clymer. Clymer and Commodore fire departments dispatched.
• 9:35 p.m.: EMS assist, Stiver Road, Canoe Township. Rossiter fire department dispatched.