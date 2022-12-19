From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
SATURDAY
• 10:06 a.m.: Landing zone, East Church Street, Homer City Borough. Homer City fire department dispatched to assist medic.
• 10:53 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 22 East, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh fire department dispatched.
• 8:58 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Fox Road, East Wheatfield Township. Armagh and East Wheatfield Township fire departments, Citizens’ EMS and Pennsylvania state police dispatched.
SUNDAY
• 1:18 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 422 East, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Indiana dispatched.
• 2:29 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 422 East, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Indiana dispatched.