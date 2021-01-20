From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
TUESDAY
• 1:23 a.m.: Automatic fire alarm, South Fourth Street, Indiana. Indiana Fire Association Company 3 dispatched.
• 4:07 a.m.: Vehicle accident, no injuries, power lines on the ground, Route 119 North, East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department and state police at Indiana dispatched. At 4:30 a.m., Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to provide traffic control.
• 10:07 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Route 954 North, West Mahoning Township. Plumville District and Dayton District volunteer firefighters, Punxsutawney Ambulance and state police at Punxsutawney dispatched.
• 10:26 a.m.: Structure fire, Grey Station Road, Derry Township. Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters dispatched.