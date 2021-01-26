From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency:
MONDAY
• 4:22 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm, South Sixth Street, Indiana. Indiana Fire Association and Indiana Borough Police Department dispatched.
• 6:33 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Strangford Road, Burrell Township. Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Indiana dispatched.
• 8:28 a.m.: Shed fire, Round Top Road, Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley and Homer City volunteer firefighters dispatched.
• 10:53 a.m.: Vehicle fire, Route 286 East, White Township. Indiana Fire Association Company 3 dispatched.
• 12:23 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Snyder Lane, Burrell Township. State police at Indiana, and Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters dispatched.
• 2:29 p.m.: Gas leak, Philadelphia Street, Indiana. Indiana Fire Association dispatched.
• 3:01 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Old Indiana Road, Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Indiana dispatched.
• 3:19 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Water Street, Indiana. Indiana Fire Association, Indiana Borough Police Department and Citizens’ Ambulance dispatched.