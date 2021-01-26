Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this evening. A few snow showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.