From the log of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency
LATE FRIDAY
8:40 p.m.: Gas leak, Route 422 West, Armstrong Township. Indiana fire department dispatched.
SATURDAY
• 9:35 a.m.: Utility lines down, Route 403 North, Green Township. Commodore fire department dispatched.
• 10:17 a.m.: Physical rescue, Philadelphia Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department and Indiana Borough police dispatched.
• 12:25 p.m.: Odor investigation, Grant Street, Indiana Borough. Indiana fire department and Indiana Borough police dispatched.
• 5:50 p.m.: Traffic control, Clymer Road, Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill township fire department dispatched.
• 7:47 p.m.: Physical rescue, Richmond Road, Marion Center Borough. Marion Center fire department dispatched.
• 7:56 p.m.: Landing zone, Route 403, Marion Center Borough. Marion Center fire department dispatched.
• Physical rescue, Pine Ridge Road, Burrell Township. Black Lick fire department dispatched.
SUNDAY
5:03 p.m.: Utility lines down, Corporate Campus Road, Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police at Indiana dispatched.