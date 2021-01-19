Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.