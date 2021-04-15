Dr. Ellen Chinn believes in doing what she can to help others, which keeps her very busy as she generously shares her many talents and skills.
Ellen grew up in Salinas, Calif., where she began her lifelong love of plants and nature. She earned an undergraduate degree in biochemistry and cell biology from the University of California at San Diego, her doctorate in plant molecular biology from the University of California at Santa Cruz, and then completed post-doctoral work at Washington State University. Before retiring from IUP in 2018, Ellen taught lab courses for IUP’s chemistry department for 20 years.
When Ellen and her husband, Jon Southard, moved to Indiana in 1996, she immediately got involved with the IUP Women’s Club. She became vice president the following year, then president for two years. Ellen has provided valuable leadership to the organization, including serving as treasurer and blood drive coordinator for many years, designing the group’s newsletter, and organizing Armchair Travelers, first started by the late Ruth Newhill. An avid traveler herself, Ellen has provided educational programs on her various trips to Europe, Hawaii, China and Thailand.
Many of Ellen’s contributions to the community reflect her commitment to the environment. She has filled her yard, which is certified by the National Wildlife Federation as a Wildlife Habitat, with native wildflowers, generously sharing and inspiring others to create more pollinator-friendly spaces. She, her husband and son have created a Little Free Library at their home and at the Indiana Community Garden. She contributes to the Indiana Community Garden, including donating native plants, providing expertise and assistance with maintenance, and harvesting for the food pantry. Ellen also helps maintain the website for the Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force and assists with projects at Evergreen Conservancy.
For the past four years Ellen has been a board member for the League of Women Voters of Indiana County and has served on the Environmental Issues Committee that is currently concentrating on the harmful effects of plastic in the environment. She is the League’s treasurer, a member of the Peggy Clark Environmental Leadership Award Committee, and chair of the Garage Sale Fundraiser. Additionally, she volunteers for Fair Districts PA.
Ellen finds many ways to use her artistic and organizational talents to inspire others and help those in need. When her daughter was in grade school, they began making blankets for Project Linus, which provides homemade blankets to seriously ill children. Now that her daughter is grown and living in California, Ellen continues making blankets for the charity. For many years she has volunteered her time for Angel’s Wings (a community-driven Christmas gift program supporting Indiana residents in need) and Back to School Bash (an annual back-to-school event for low income children).
Ellen also enjoys teaching craft classes at the Indiana Senior Center. She hosts an annual Chinese New Year’s party that includes a silent auction to benefit a local nonprofit, making some of the items for the fundraiser herself, including her famous dumplings.