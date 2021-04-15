Joyce Magee, who was nominated for this award in 2020, passed away July 14, and will be honored in memoriam.
Throughout her 52 years in Indiana, Joyce engaged herself in helping to set things right. A holder of a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Millersville University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in special education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Tullytown native first answered a call for help while she was in London where her husband Dick was studying. A local London school, George Green School, needed a teacher to fill in for a teacher on maternity leave. Despite the fact that Joyce had not yet completed her Millersville degree, the school hired her and she taught 5- and 6-year-olds for the remainder of the school year.
Upon arriving in Indiana, Joyce watched her neighbor’s boy watch the children get on the school bus each day. He was physically handicapped and, at that time, schools did not need to provide accommodations for him to attend school, so he was homeschooled. Joyce went over and read to him and inquired whether he could visit school if she stayed with him. “I realized that he needed to be with other children,” she said.
Soon the law was official for physically challenged children to attend school and her neighbor’s boy began to do so at ARIN center. That experience continued with another maternity leave replacement at Eisenhower Elementary School, where she was in charge of students with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities. She obtained information on teaching methods through the special education department at IUP, but realized that many teachers needed instruction on how to teach emotionally and physically challenged students. Along with John Smith, ARIN’s director of special education, and Dr. Warner Tobin of IUP’s University School, Joyce wrote grants to obtain funding to develop the Mixed Category Resource program at the University School. Joyce spent 11 years with this program, including achieving a special education supervisor certificate so she could supervise IUP’s student teachers as well.
Even after she and Dick retired from IUP in 1998, Joyce was called back to service to assist the Penns Manor special education program to receive accreditation.
In the community, Joyce also answered the call. From 1971 to 1972, she served as president of the Women’s Club of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The club, once known as the Dames Club, only had faculty wives as members. But, in the early 1970s IUP and universities nationwide were hiring women faculty members, so Joyce spearheaded the change in membership qualifications to include women faculty and staff members.
Joyce served as president of the New Century Club from 2008 to 2010 and prepared the raffle baskets for many years. All proceeds from the club and the raffles support the Indiana Free Library. She served on the executive board of AAUW-Indiana County Chapter and on the Notable Women’s committee for two years. Joyce had been a board member for The Arc for 20 years and a member of the League of Women Voters for 45 years.
Joyce leaves behind her husband Dick, two sons and four grandchildren.