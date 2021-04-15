Julianne Laird has shared her musical talents in service to Indiana County and beyond. Growing up in Indiana, her love of music began at 7 when she heard a folk music concert on a family beach vacation. She decided to be a singer and credits her parents with supporting her talents with lessons on guitar, piano, voice and cello. Julianne says she was inspired by great Indiana musicians and teachers, such as Stanley Servinsky, Dwight Pescenye and Connie Kunkle. She sang in youth choirs, musical theater shows and performed cello in a family string trio with her siblings Scott and Stephanie in talent shows and local venues.
Julianne holds a music education degree from Westminster College, a master of music in voice performance from the University of Akron and, most recently, earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in voice performance at West Virginia University. Her professional career as a coloratura soprano includes performances in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, the University of Akron Opera, the Canton Symphony, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh. She frequently performs the music of women composers such as Amy Beach, Gladys Fisher and Lili Boulanger, and served as invited artist at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Festival of Women Composers.
But Julianne maintains that her greatest service has been in the teaching of music because, “Every child deserves a music education singing and playing to express themselves, their feelings, and the way they experience the world.” She says, “The arts — do that. They bring life to life.” Currently the Indiana High School choral and orchestra director, Dr. Laird began teaching music in the Commodore Perry School District and, subsequently, in Indiana, where she has been teaching for more than 25 years, first as an elementary choral music instructor at Horace Mann and Eisenhower. In an effort to support the string program, she added the established third-grade violin classes and string ensembles to her schedule, stating, “I have a tremendous respect for the history of our string program begun in 1957 by Dr. Clifford Cox of Edinboro University and am committed to carrying it forward!”
Her teaching has shaped the lives of Indiana families. “We have students from all over the world in our Indiana schools, so I am constantly broadening the scope of music to include their own social and cultural backgrounds,” she said. Laird includes women composers in her curriculum, and she composed a children’s musical “Lizzie” on the life of Elizabeth Cady Stanton. She says, “Girls need to know the truth of their backgrounds. It is extremely important for me to listen to my diverse students. They need to feel valued in our classrooms.”
Her doctoral research focused on the folk songs of Jean Ritchie, inspiring her to create eight new folk-song arrangements in collaboration with WVU composer R.J. Nestor. She performs at the beach with her husband, Richard Workman, in the duo JR Shanty Co, and they perform standards from the American songbook together.
In a non-musical vein, Julianne started a Quidditch Club at the Indiana Junior High School. What she likes about Harry Potter, she says, is “I finally realized it’s OK to be a smart girl!”