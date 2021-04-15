Having lived in Indiana for over 50 years, Sandra Jean Docktor Whitson has become well known in the community as a consistent contributor to initiatives that assist others, specifically in the areas of providing women’s health care, protecting voting rights and promoting literacy.
She moved to Indiana in 1969 when her late husband Dennis was named to the faculty at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the physics department. Together, they raised three daughters and one son, all of whom have earned graduate degrees in their respective fields in the sciences, business and the arts. Sandy takes great pride in their accomplishments and in those of her five grandchildren.
Sandy was initially licensed in nursing at the Sisters of St. Joseph School of Nursing in North Dakota. Her early career was as an obstetrics and gynecology nurse in her home state, as well as in Minnesota and Pennsylvania. Sandy began as a general surgical nurse at the Indiana Hospital in 1969. She points with pride to having earned certification from the National Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology (NACOG) Nurse Practitioners. That achievement prepared her to become a local women’s healthcare pioneer as the second nurse practitioner in Indiana County. She worked for Family Planning of Indiana, which has since become Adagio Health, until her retirement in 1982.
In 1973, a time when there was very little information for voters about political candidates, Sandy was one of 17 “founding mothers” of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County (LWVIC). Across the years, Sandy has served the community by working on various LWVIC projects and committees, including as membership chairwoman. She has helped with candidate debate nights, written historical articles for the League newsletter and assisted with a study of improving voting machines for the county.
For 35 years until 2018, Sandy was the treasurer of LWVIC. In 1999, she was named to the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters Strawbridge Honor Roll for her many contributions. Sandy has seen membership and energy in the League wax and wane over the years. She is currently quite happy about the resurgence in league interest and membership.
Another way Sandy Whitson has served the community is through her dedicated support of the Indiana Free Library. She is an active member of the New Century Club of Indiana, which raises funds to support the library. A dependable member of that organization, Sandy has worked on library book sales, book breakfasts, quilt raffles and basket raffles.
An avid reader herself, Sandy describes her early years of happily spending her babysitting money on Nancy Drew books. She now belongs to three local book clubs and always has books as gifts for her grandchildren on birthdays and at Christmas. Sandy’s friends are quick to point to her many years of engagement in the community as a professional and as a volunteer. Other friends might remember that she frequently brings her terrific Minnesota apple cake to potluck dinners and other events.