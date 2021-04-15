In the words of Constanze Mozart, “Dancing is like dreaming with your feet.” Since 1976, Sharon Antalis has been helping hundreds of young men and women do just that.
Raised in Ohio, Sharon attended West Liberty State College, majoring in elementary education and minoring in special education. After teaching in Ohio for one year she taught for five years as a second-grade teacher at Indiana’s Horace Mann Elementary School.
During her classroom tenure, she recognized the need for a comprehensive dance program in the area.
In 1976, she decided to “test the waters” by opening Sharon’s School of Dance. Starting with 23 students, the program grew so quickly she decided to resign from her teaching position to concentrate her efforts on building her business.
With the growing number of students came the need for a proper dance facility, which was completed in 1984. In 1995 she added gymnastics to the repertoire, which meant an expansion to include a full gymnastics facility.
Completed in 1998, this combination dance/gymnastics facility is the largest of its kind in the county and is well known as Sharon’s School of Dance & Gymnastics.
For the past 44 years, Sharon has shared her passion for music and movement.
She teaches five days a week and organizes all classes at the studio and gym. Her dancers routinely perform at the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival and have marched in every Indiana Christmas parade since the inception of that event.
She instills in her students a sense of community by taking them “on the road” to bring joy to residents of local nursing homes. She has opened the eyes of local children to the world beyond Indiana by providing the opportunity to perform on several cruise ships, at Epcot Center and as participants in the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Parade.
“My main goal is to make every child feel good about themselves and what they do in the most positive way possible. My staff is trained to share their knowledge and expertise to encourage students to work hard and do their best in class,” she said.
Proof that Sharon is attaining that goal is the SHOWTIME recital. This annual event provides students with the opportunity to confidently display their talents before an audience of family and friends.
When asked why she does what she does, Sharon responds, “I love children, music and teaching so this is the best job for me! I am grateful to be surrounded by a talented and loving staff who share my values. The smiles of these children brighten my day and I can’t wait to hear, ‘I love you, Miss Sharon!’”
In the words of Mikhail Baryshnikov, “Exceptional dancers …are exceptional people.” By her words and actions, Sharon has proven to be both.
Sharon resides in Indiana with her husband, John.
They have two daughters, Alyssa and Alexis. Alyssa and husband John Phillips live in Indiana. Alexis and husband Chad Bulich reside in Erie, Colo., with their children, Callen, 8, and Chase, 6.