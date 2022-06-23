BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said Barry E. Young, 78, of Westover, failed to see a Jeep driven by Renee S. Westover, 60, of LaJose, had stopped on Ridge Road at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday and his vehicle struck it.
Troopers said both units sustained disabling damage. Young was not injured, but Westover was taken for observation to UPMC Altoona by Hastings Area Ambulance.
Lowes Garage and Pellas Towing were called in to remove the two vehicles.
Westover Area Volunteer Fire Company was called in to assist. Troopers said Houtzdale Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass is awaiting a plea from Young, who was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.