ARMSTRONG TWP.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a pickup truck driven by William M. Bryant Jr., 66, of Industry, Beaver County, was westbound on U.S. Route 422 on Thursday at 12:58 a.m. when a deer entered the roadway and the truck struck the animal with its front bumper and grill.
Troopers said Bryant had what was believed to be a minor injury but refused transport to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
State police said the truck was towed from the scene by Martin Diesel.
