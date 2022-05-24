DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said three people escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on May 11 at 10:59 a.m. along Route 22 east of Livermore Road.
Troopers said the drivers were identified as Adam D. Hilb, 20, of Indiana, and Marcia L. Shetler, 64, of New Paris, Bedford County.
Troopers said a passenger in Shetler’s vehicle, Lois J. Gilbert, 85, of Johnstown, also was unhurt.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said a vehicle driven by Brenna R. Slezak, 20, of New Alexandria, entered the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and Hannastown Road when it struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Quatrina M. Long-Tate, 20, of Home, on Sunday at 3:19 p.m.
Troopers said Slezak and a passenger in Long-Tate’s vehicle, Zachary E. O’Neal, 20, of Home, suffered what were believed to be minor injuries and were treated at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance.
Long-Tate and a 15-year-old passenger in Slezak’s vehicle, who was not identified, escaped injury.
Troopers cited Slezak for failure to observe a stop sign. Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak is awaiting a plea in the case.