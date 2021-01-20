BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney said a pickup truck driven by Colton J. Butler, 29, of Punxsutawney, was northbound on Summit Road on Tuesday at 2:37 p.m. when it exited the ice-covered roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Troopers said Butler was wearing a seat belt and not injured, but his vehicle incurred moderate damage and was towed away by Rebuck’s South Side Towing.
McCalmont Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said a car driven by Ryan K. Keener, 27, of Saltsburg, collided with a car driven by Mary E. Keeger, 54, of Aultman, Saturday at 1:19 p.m. on Route 981 at its intersection with Mercer Hill Road.
Troopers said Keener’s car exited the southbound lane, went up an embankment, came back onto the roadway and struck Keeger’s northbound car, disabling both vehicles.
Keener was not injured, but Keeger and a passenger in Keener’s car suffered what state police believed to be minor injuries. Both Keeger and Kelli D. Kunkle, 24, of Saltsburg, were examined at the scene.
Watt’s Towing took both vehicles away.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said car driven by Chris Villegas, 36, of Scottdale, was eastbound Jan. 5 at 9:31 p.m. on Route 380 south of the juncture with Lantz Road when it left the roadway, struck a guide rail and embankment and caught fire.
Troopers said Villegas fled the scene and later was cited. His car was towed away by Kochka’s Towing.