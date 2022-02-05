Align Sports Chiropractic recently welcomed Dr. Jodie Peter as its newest addition to the company.
Peter received her professional degree at New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, N.Y., in 2001. After suffering an injury in high school from playing volleyball, she was treated by a chiropractor who quickly helped her recover. That experience guided her to passionately pursue chiropractic as a profession. The decision led her to a lifestyle focused on holistic health.
For her, being a chiropractor is such a gift, and she looks forward to helping people each and every day. Her philosophy is simple: “Chiropractic allows me to get to the source of your symptoms, but also prevent problems from reoccurring.”
Before joining Align Chiropractic in 2022, Peter had successfully worked in Ford City for nine years.
For more than 16 years, she worked in Delaware at two chiropractic and wellness centers. She enjoys helping people go from being in pain to helping them feel better. She feels fortunate and lucky to be fulfilling her lifelong dream of working as a chiropractor.
She currently lives in Indiana with her husband, Joe, and daughter, Grace, and enjoys spending time with family and friends, camping and going to the beach. She looks forward to helping patients realize their health goals by providing pain relief and also enabling them to make lifestyle changes to maintain their health.