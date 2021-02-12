Anna Knarr was born on Feb. 17, 1921. She is the youngest of Mary and Peter Knarr’s nine children. She was born at home near McGee Mills. At the age of 6, the family moved to Diamondville. She lived there until 1983, when she moved in with her only daughter, Violet Bolen,
She worked at the G.C. Murphy company in downtown Indiana for over 35 years. After retirement, she was the greeter of the dining room at the Blairsville McDonald’s for five years. Anna was also one of the Rosie Riveters during the Great Depression. She worked in a factory in Westmoreland County. They produced supplies during World War II.
She will be surrounded by family as she celebrates her 100th birthday. Her family includes her daughter, Violet, four grandchildren and spouses, Bob and Missy Bolen, Barb and Bill Wagner, Mike and Darlene Bolen, and Lisa and Mike Rodia. She also has eight great-grandchildren, Amanda Wagner, Hannah Hansen, Brandon Hoffer, Emily Wagner, Seth Bolen, Lexi Hoffer, Joshua Bolen and Mark Wagner.