John “Jack” Coulson celebrated his 100th birthday on Feb. 8, 2021, at the Masonic Lodge in Sewickley, where he has made his home for approximately 15 years.
He was married to his late wife, Patricia, for many years. They lived most of their married life in Indiana until moving to Sewickley.
He was retired from the Saltsburg School District as their supervising principal and retired as the assistant superintendent of Indiana County. He was an avid golfer and was a member at the Meadow Lane Golf Course.
He would love to hear from his many friends in celebration of this important milestone. Cards can be sent to John Coulson, Masonic Village, 3040 Scottish Rite Lane, Sewickley, PA 15143.