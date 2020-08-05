100th Birthday: Josephine Grad

Born as the Spanish Flu ended, Josephine Grad celebrated her 100th birthday just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. A birthday luncheon was hosted by her family at St. Andrew’s Village, where she now resides. Attending from Florida were her sons, Charles and James (Karna). Attending from Pittsburgh were her daughter Mary Lou Mlecko (Joel), her granddaughters and a great-grandchild, Alyssa (Dan) Drummond and Anya (and daughter, Oksana). Josephine’s sister, Rosemarie, who is three years her junior, joined in the celebration with her family.
Josephine was born Sept. 22, 1919. Her lifelong dream was to become a nurse. While working in Pittsburgh after graduation from Jeanette High School, Josephine was financially able to enter nursing school with the money she earned typing class notes for nursing students. Halfway through nursing school, Josephine met the love of her life, her husband, Oscar. Josephine’s aunt, a nursing instructor, informed her that once married, women could not continue their nursing education.
After marriage, Jose-phine put her studies on hold and moved to Manor, living with Oscar in his family home for 40 years. Josephine not only raised her family there, but also began a lifetime of care-giving for her invalid mother-in-law. When her children entered junior high school, she returned to nursing school, attending classes and studying while raising her family. As a nurse, Josephine worked in medical and ICU units in hospitals in Jeanette, Greensburg and Pittsburgh.
After Oscar’s death, Josephine continued to work as a nurse until she retired. Upon retirement, Josephine’s compassion in her nursing career carried over to her volunteer work at her parish, Immaculate Conception, Irwin. She served as a lector and eucharistic minister at church and for the homebound. While serving as president of the Golden Echoes, she served as editor of its newsletter, The Echo. Other volunteer work at the church included the school cafeteria and Lenten fish fries. Upon relocation to Indiana, Josephine served as a lector and eucharistic minister at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Initially residing at Clairvaux Commons, Josephine served as floor representative.
Prior to the quarantine for assisted living, she continued her volunteer work at St. Andrew’s Village House by helping to lead the weekly Rosary. While St. Andrew’s is in quarantine, she connects with her family through phone calls, cards and Zoom video chats.