Margaret Kubala Guiher will be celebrating her 100th birthday on March 9, 2021, with a Pittsburgh Pirates theme day.
Margaret has lived most of her life in Aultman.
She was employed for many years at Federal Laboratories near Tunnelton, where she made hose clamps.
Until recently, Margaret was very active in senior citizens’ activities at the Aultman firehall.
She enjoys watching Hallmark Movies, “Murder She Wrote” and cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves.
She also enjoys Bingo, playing Solitaire on her iPad and spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of a large celebration, the family is holding a card party.
To join in celebrating Margaret’s birthday, send a card to her at 344 Fourth St., Aultman, PA 15713.