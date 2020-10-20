Catherine Hebert, of Indiana and formerly of Greenville, will celebrate her 104th birthday on Friday. She was born on Oct. 23, 1916, in Allentown.
Catherine is the mother of two daughters: Larae Hebert Morganti (John), of Indiana, and Sally Hebert Staude (Blake), of New Hampshire. She has three grandchildren: Elliott, Catherine and Paul and one surviving sister, Ruth Moyer, of Philadelphia.
The family is hosting a card shower to celebrate the momentous occasion. All greetings may be sent to 2868 Creekside Road, Indiana, PA. 15701.