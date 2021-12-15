Ruth Rexford Muir Ewing will celebrate her 105th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 19. She is a resident of Crystal Waters Personal Care Home in Home. Ruth is a wonderful, Christian lady who has experienced many changes within her lifetime.
She still enjoys playing Rummikub.
She is blessed with a caring family, which includes five children: Troy Muir, of Salem, Ohio; Beverly Johnston, of Indiana, Pa.; Arden (Kathy) Muir, of Hadley, Pa.; Larry (Becky) Muir, of Hillsdale; and Lowell (Cheryl) Muir, of Centerville.
She also has 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 11 great- great-grandchildren.