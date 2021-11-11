Winnifred Weamer Davis, the oldest living resident of Indiana County, celebrated her 109th birthday on Monday.
Davis is the fifth of nine children, born in 1912 to Earl and Jeanette Weamer. Born and raised in Homer City, Davis spent her life living in the home she loved before moving into assisted living at Moorehead Place in Indiana in her 90s.
She married Kenneth Davis in 1936 and they had five children. Winnifred has been widowed for the past 37 years. She has spent that time traveling with groups as well as with her grown children, creating and caring for her yard, enjoying friendships and generally reflecting on a life well lived.