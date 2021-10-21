PLCLassof71.jpg
Submitted photo

The Purchase Line Class of 1971 held its 50th reunion Aug. 21 at St. John’s Hall in Dixonville. Pictured front row, from left, are Eva (Summerville) Roser and Wayne Hess. In the full first row, from left, are Luanne (Smith) Gaul, Andy Rusko, Kenn Deitman, Eleanor (Knapik) Mattis, Elaine (Gregg) Berringer, Larry Berringer, David Gregg, Sharon (Wheeler) Weatherford, Rachel (Hopkins) Karlinsey and Bonnie (Rice) Peel. Next row are Mary (Lewis) Wilson, Tom McCracken, Tom Kerr, Cheryl (Thornton) McCullough, Arleen (Deyarmin) McClain, Diann (Lundberg) Miller, Colleen (Lenz) Ball, Diane Kurtz-Lentz, Patty (Clawson) Cyphert and Sue (Wolfe) Woods. Third full row are Sam Coble, Michaline (Burba) Miess, Larry Poliyak, George Taylor, Bill Henry, Joe Nemergut and Randy Stolitza. In back are Steve Belford, George Lavanish and Ted Parrish.

