The Indiana Business & Professional Women’s Club has selected Hallie Filler as the recipient of the Denise Clawson Scholarship. Hallie is the daughter of Daniel and Jancy Filler and is a senior at Marion Center Area High School.
Hallie’s involvement in school organizations include the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America, cheerleading, Art Club, Junior ROTC, 411, Student Council and the Athena Club.
Hallie’s community service activities include Love Basket, Santa’s Breakfast, and the American Red Cross (blood donation). She is self-employed as a tutor and childcare provider.
Hallie’s desire to make a difference has been key in her decision to attend Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and major in exercise science–pre-physical therapy and to continue her education to earn a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Her career goal is to become a physical therapist.
This scholarship is made possible through the generous donations from Smith, Lewis, Chess, and Company, InFirst Bank, and BPW members.