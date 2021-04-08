The Indiana Business & Professional Women’s Club has selected Brooke Eyler as the recipient of the 2021 Helen Serian Scholarship.
Brooke is the daughter of Troy and Dorothy Eyler and is a senior at Purchase Line High School.
Brooke’s involvement in school organizations include the volleyball team, track and field team, Future Business Leaders of America (president), 2021 Class President, Foreign Language Club (president), National Honor Society (vice president), Student Council (secretary), Varsity Club (secretary), and Community Service Club (volunteer). She helped create a movement called “You Belong,” which helps with inclusion in her high school.
Brooke’s community service activities include helping at the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Shop, fundraising for the Thirst Project and delivering Valentine’s Day cards to nursing home residents. In addition, Brooke is currently employed by the Sergent Farm and operates an online thrift shop.
Brooke is passionate about creating a sustainable environment and will be studying international business at the University of Pittsburgh-Main Campus.
This scholarship is made possible through the generous donations from Smith, Lewis, Chess, and Company, InFirst Bank, and BPW members.