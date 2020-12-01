Twenty-three Indiana County 4-H members have been honored with awards for their 2020 project stories and photos. Normally members were evaluated for their completed project books, but due to the pandemic, this year members submitted a project story and two pictures about their 4-H work for the year.
Members of the Indiana County 4-H Development Committee evaluated the entries.
Winners are listed below by project area and age divisions that are 8-11, 12-14 and 15-18.
The contest included 48 entries from 25 youths. Awards were provided by Carol and Gene Schurman.
All stories and photos can be viewed at https://sites.google.com/view/2020indianaco4hachievements/home.
Clothing and Textiles: Lilly Mano, Maggie Palfrey, Lydia Bish
Conservation: Logan Barnhart
Food: Julia Fabin, John Clark Bruner
Engineering: Abigail Bruner
General: Josiah Bish, Naomi Bish, Bergen Spencer, Bailee Britton
General Home Economics: Abigail Bouch, Sadie Palfrey
Horticulture: Maddison Barnhart
Horse: Collin Fox, Rachel Fox, Elizabeth Bruner
Market Livestock: Emmy McLaughlin, Alaina Fabin, Ryan Fabin
Small Animal: Emily Barker, Bailey Shoenfelt, Lily Palfrey
Clubs represented include Great Eggs-pectations, Bunny Bunch, Faithful Furry Faces, Gordon, Trailblazers, Marion Center Handy Helpers and Treasure Seekers.