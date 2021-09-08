The seventh annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Junior Horse Championship Show and inaugural Pennsylvania State 4-H Dressage Championship Show were held recently at the Centre County Grange Fairgrounds. More than 135 4-H members from 38 counties exhibited horses in performance, dressage and in hand classes, totaling 584 entries for the weekend. Entries included five exhibitors from Indiana County.
Khylee Maglione, Sleepy Hollow, was named Champion Master Showman out of 17 entries.
She also exhibited a blue merit Quarter Horse Five Year Old Mare, Krymsun’s Lazy Loper, which was named the Champion Western Five Year Old Mare and Overall Grand Champion Western Horse Mare. She won a red merit award in the Western Performance Skills Five Year Old class and a yellow merit in the Western Pleasure Futurity.
Andrew Adams, Sleepy Hollow, won a blue merit for his Quarter Horse Yearling Gelding, Fabulously Good, which was also named the Western Horse Yearling Gelding Champion. He also won a blue merit for In Hand Trail Yearling.
Emmy McLaughlin, Trailblazers, competed in the Miniature Horse Division, winning a blue merit with her Three Year Old Mare Poppy’s Dream, which was also named Three Year Old Mare Champion.
She won a blue merit in Miniature In Hand Trail Three Year Old and Miniature Driving Futurity Three Year Old. She also placed fifth in Miniature Driving Futurity Championship and won a yellow merit in Miniature Horse Jumping. McLaughlin also won the junior division of an equine skillathon which was new to the event with more than 25 youth from 14 different counties.
Sierra McCunn, Shawnee Riders, received a blue merit in the Quarter Horse Yearling Gelding class with Dirtier Than Iota Be, and then placed third in the Western Horse Yearling Gelding Champion Class.
Brynley Breisch, Shawnee Riders, won a red merit with her Quarter Horse Two Year Old Mare Trix Dun Dirty.
The Junior Horse Championship Show is the premier competition of the year for 4-H horse members enrolled in junior horse projects. Events include breed conformation and futurity classes for yearling to five-year-old horses, barrel and driving futurities, in hand trail, and performance skills classes.