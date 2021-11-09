Twenty-two Indiana County 4-H Horse Club members recently competed in the District 10 4-H Horse Show held at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds, with 19 qualifying for State 4-H Horse Show in 46 classes.
Qualifiers in major class areas are listed below, with classes for first-place winners.
Grooming and Showmanship: Karissa King, first, Beginner Western; Khylee Maglione, first, Senior Western; Emmy McLaughlin, second; Andrew Adams, third; and Maddison Barnhart, third.
Games: Molly Sleppy, two firsts, Keyhole Horse and Cutback Horse, second and third; Cydni Loveridge, second; Kamryn Snyder, second; Jasmine Turner, first, Pole Bending Pony, and second.
Miniature Horse: Andrew Adams, third; Cydni Loveridge, second; Emmy McLaughlin, third.
Saddle Seat: Jasmin Uptegraph, second.
Beginner Western: Karissa King, two firsts, Horsemanship and Pleasure; Maddison Barnhart, third and fourth.
Beginner English: Brynley Breisch, first, Pleasure; Samantha Uadiski, first, Equitation, and second.
Beginner Trail: Karissa King, second.
Open Trail: Khylee Maglione, third.
English: Chloe Bishop, first, Hunt Seat Equitation, and second; Jadyn Frew, two seconds and third; Skye Lasher, third; Sierra McCunn, two firsts, Hunter Hack Horse and Classic Hunter Under Saddle; Emmy McLaughlin, first, Hunt Seat Equitation, and third; Olivia Shimko, two firsts, Low Working Hunter Pony and Hunter Under Saddle Pony, and two seconds; Kayleigh, Zottola, two firsts, Hunter Hack Pony and Low Equitation over Fences, and third.
Western: Khylee Maglione, first, Horsemanship, and third; Emmi Bracken, third.
Members had the following additional placings: Andrew Adams, fourth; Danielle Adams, eighth; Maddison Barnhart, sixth; Chloe Bishop, sixth; Emmi Bracken, fifth; Brynley Breisch, second and sixth; Jadyn Frew, fourth; Shana Garland, first, Walk Trot Crossrail, fourth and two fifths; Kaylee Henderson, sixth; Skye Lasher, sixth; Cydni Loveridge, fifth and seventh; Sierra McCunn, first, Low Working Hunter Horse, and fifth; Emmy McLaughlin, sixth and seventh; Olivia Shimko, two fourths and eighth; Kamryn Snyder, three sixths; Jasmine Turner, fourth; Samantha Uadiski, third and eighth; and Kayleigh Zottola, seventh.