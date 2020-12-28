Indiana County 4-H member Elizabeth Bruner has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Junior Committee. This committee is a group of 12 youths from 4-H and FFA who help to support farm show activities, give advisory comments to farm show administration, publicize farm show activities and inspire life-long love of the farm show. Members were chosen after an application and interview process. They must show a motivation to connect with other junior exhibitors and the public.
Elizabeth has exhibited at the farm show for nine years in several departments. She has won many awards in Family Living, 4-H Opportunities and Nuts and has competed in many 4-H Potato Grading and Identification contests. She shared her 4-H experience on the Ag 101 Stage and has volunteered at the 4-H Explorer’s Station. A junior member of the Keystone Goat Producers Association, she interacts with farm show attendees at the goat booth.
A member of the Pennsylvania Nut Growers Association, she has volunteered at their booth for several years. She has also competed and placed several times in the Fashions With A Flair modeling contest.
Elizabeth’s goals as a junior committee member include increasing the number of 4-H members participating, especially from far corners of the state, and learning more about how the farm show operates.
She is the daughter of Clark and Connie Bruner, of Blairsville, and is an active member of four 4-H clubs.