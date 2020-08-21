Abigail Bruner, Indiana County 4-H shooting sports project member, was recently named a winner of a $500 2020 Daisy National 4-H Shooting Sports Scholarship. She was nominated at state level and then won national honors, one of two awards given at that level.
Selection was based on involvement with shooting sports, an essay, character and academic achievement.
Abigail has carried projects in air rifle, advanced air rifle, archery and shotgun. She has also competed in the state air rifle contest and has exhibited shooting sports posters at local fairs and the PA Farm Show.
She is the daughter of Clark and Connie Bruner, of Blairsville.