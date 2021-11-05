Three Indiana County 4-H participants recently competed in the virtual contests of the National Junior Horticulture Association.
This is the annual conference for teens interested in horticulture and features many contests related to that topic.
Abigail Bruner, 4-H volunteer, competed in the 19 to 22 age category and won the following awards: photography, unedited — Outstanding; photography, heavily edited — Grand National Winner; and Speaking of Horticulture, Extemporaneous — National Winner.
Elizabeth Bruner, member, received the following recognition in the age 15 to 22 category: photography, unedited — Grand National Winner; photography, slightly edited — Outstanding; photography, heavily edited — Outstanding; Speaking of Horticulture, Extemporaneous — National Winner; floral arrangement, Grand National Winner; and non-floral arrangement — Grand National Winner (19 to 22 age division as previous winner in younger division). She also won the Achievement and Leadership Award and scholarship for her activities in horticulture and NJHA.
John Bruner, member, had the following placings in the 8 to 14 division: photography, unedited — Outstanding; photography, slightly edited — National Winner; photography, heavily edited — Grand National Winne; and Speaking of Horticulture, Extemporaneous — National Winner.