Fourteen Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show, with more than 80 entries, including virtual skillathons, potato judging, livestock shows, clothing, crafts, nuts and 4-H opportunities.
Nine different virtual animal science skillathons were offered to 4-H and FFA members. Elizabeth Bruner was a major winner in this event, winning in seven of the nine senior contests. She placed first in draft horse, sheep, swine, goat, dairy cattle, rabbits and poultry, and finished second in beef and alpaca.
John Clark Bruner also had major awards in the junior skillathon, winning in draft horse, swine, alpaca, poultry and rabbits, and placing second in sheep, beef, goats and dairy. Emily Barker also entered the junior skillathon, placing third in alpaca, fifth in poultry and sixth in rabbits. Olivia Barker finished in third place in the beginner poultry division. Emmy McLaughlin also entered the junior sheep contest.
John Bruner won a Best of Show award for his “My Plate” nutrition poster and received first place with a shooting sports 3-D display in 4-H Opportunities.
The Gordon 4-H Club also won a Best of Show award for the best 4-H 3-D exhibit, which featured the theme of “Be Different Together.”
Elizabeth Bruner competed in the square dance contest with a set from Armstrong County and won a blue merit ribbon. She also won in 4-H Opportunities with her wildlife journal and shooting sports poster.
In market livestock competition, Madison Gatskie had a first-place crossbred hog that was named Reserve Champion Light Heavyweight. She also placed eighth in her showmanship class. Ivy Long won in her market lamb crossbred weight class and placed third in her showmanship class.
Amber Long was third in her crossbred market lamb class and eighth in her showmanship class.
In market goat competition, Mya Calhoun was second in her weight class and 10th in her showmanship class, and Amber Long was first in her market goat class and 11th in showmanship. Calhoun also exhibited a fourth-place other purebred market lamb.
Several members entered 4-H clothing classes. Lilly Mano won in knit dress and placed third in Sew Much More pillow, Sew Much Fun skirt and Quilt Quest small item.
Grace Allshouse won with her Sew Much More tote and her Sew Much More pillow and placed second with a Quilt Quest small quilt.
Lydia Bish’s awards were first in Sew Much More simple non-garment, knits skirt and knits T-shirt, and second in purchased garment with applied design, Sew Much More potholder and recycled garment.
Naomi Bish won in Sew Much More potholder, recycled garment and purchased garment with applied design; placed second in Sew Much Fun top; third, Sew Much More simple non-garment; and fourth in Sew Much Fun skirt.
Josiah Bish’s awards were first in Sew Much Fun shirt and second in Sew Much Fun pajamas.
Members and volunteers also had awards in open and youth craft classes. Volunteer Abigail Bruner won with a straw wreath and received second with a grapevine wreath. John Bruner won first in grapevine wreath and needlework on plastic canvas, second in straw wreath and needle felting, and third in artificial wreath, other wreath and holiday ornament.
Elizabeth Bruner placed first in youth needle felting, second in needlework on plastic canvas, and third in straw wreath and grapevine wreath.
Lilly Mano received second place in youth dolls and third in the hobby button craft.
More than 100 youths from across the state participated in the potato grading and identification contest. In the senior division, a team of Elizabeth Bruner, John Bruner, Emmy McLaughlin and Emily Barker placed fourth out of 12 teams, with Elizabeth placing third individually and second in the grading division.
The junior team placed fifth out of 14 teams with Olivia Barker and Armstrong County members Katie Lundgren, Lindsey Lundgren and Lawrence Lundgren. Connie and Abigail Bruner served as team coaches.
The Bruner family also entered nuts. Abigail Bruner won first in shagbark hickories seedlings, second in butternut seedlings and chestnuts seedlings, and fourth in eastern black walnuts seedings. Elizabeth Bruner placed second in shagbark hickory seedlings and third in butternut seedlings. John Bruner won in butternut seedlings, placed third in shagbark hickory seedlings, and placed fifth in eastern black walnut seedlings.
Volunteer Mary Miller placed second in the “Pennsylvania Greatest Whoopie Pie” contest. Mary Douglas also competed in this contest and Miller also entered the sticky bun contest.
The Bruner family and Emmy McLaughlin also volunteered to work in the 4-H promotion booth.