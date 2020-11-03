Several Indiana County 4-H members won awards recently that were provided by community organizations that wished to honor youth who were not able to participate in county fairs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Grain Processing LLC from Clearfield offered monetary awards to members in their marketing area who submitted a letter or video about their 4-H experience and why it was important to them. PGP is a producer of ethanol and wet and dry distiller’s grains in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio.
They support agriculture by purchasing corn and providing feed to area livestock producers. Twenty-six youth received $250 each.
Local recipients were Gavin Stiteler from Southern Livestock and Abigail, Elizabeth and John Clark Bruner from the Gordon Club.
The Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and the Mon Valley also provided an opportunity for senior members to document their experience. Teens in Westmoreland and Indiana counties were invited to share a FlipGrid video about their project and how it impacted them and their community.
Four teens from Indiana were winners of monetary awards for educational purposes, including Amber Long, Southern Livestock, $300; Elizabeth Bruner, Gordon, $300; Whitney Strong, Treasure Seekers, $150; and Abigail Bruner, Gordon, $50.
Other 4-H involvement this year included John Clark Bruner as the county participant in State Teen Leadership Conference Junior, a virtual event designed to provide education and networking for 10- to 12-year-old members from across the state.