Bill and Maureen (Streams) Cribbs, of Indiana, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2021, with a party at The Home Farm Barn in Indiana.
The couple was married on June 20, 1971, at the Gilgal Presbyterian Church in Marion Center, where they still attend.
Centerpieces for the party were flower-filled glass milk bottles printed with J.K. Cribbs and Sons, the retired family dairy name. The bottles are more than 90 years old from when Bill’s grandfather, father and uncle sold milk in Indiana, delivering first by horse and wagon. The dairy cows were sold in 1998, after which Bill went to work for a sub-contracted mail delivery, retiring again in 2017.
Maureen is employed at CVS, where she has worked as a pharmacy technician for 25 years.
Their children and their families were all in attendance, they are: Jeff and his wife, Stephanie Cribbs, Breanna, Jon, Rachel, and Aaron; Amy and her husband, Jason Canose, Joshua and Maddy; and Jason and his wife, Peggy Cribbs, Jolene and Alex.