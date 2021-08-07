Jane and Fred Mitchell will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends today. An open house will be held at their home in Penn Run.
Fred and Jane were married at Penn Run Presbyterian Church in 1971. They are both retired and share their time between Penn Run and Dunedin, Fla. Jane and Fred have two daughters: Gretchen Mitchell (Daniel Viderman) and Lindsey Lizik (Josh Lizik), and two grandchildren, Owen and Quinn Lizik.
Jane and Fred enjoy traveling, hiking, biking and spending time with family.