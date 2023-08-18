Matthew Clyde Letso and Marjorie Anne (Huffman) Letso are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
They were wed on Aug. 18, 1973, in the old St. Bernard’s Church on Fifth Street in Indiana. Attendants were: Joyce and Ray McCoy, Ed and Carol Huffman, Jeanette Erwin, Sue Letso, Paul Letso and John Letso. All wore the wedding colors of lilac and white. The bride’s attendants wore white floppy brimmed hats, with flower ball arrangements hung from the wrists, done by Mary Moskel, of Indiana.
The reception was held at the American Legion, Indiana. Food was provided from Steiner’s Market and the cake from Rend’s Bakery, both located in Indiana. Music was performed by The Coral Aces Band, of Coral.
Matt and Marge honeymooned in Atlantic City, N.J.
The couple graduated from Indiana Area High School, class of 1965. Both worked at Farmer’s National Bank in the 1970’s. Matt is a retired coal miner after 22½ years. He has been a lifetime member of the Plumville Volunteer Fire Department for 26½ years. He enjoyed yardwork in earlier years.
Marge has been a domestic engineer. She also enjoyed yardwork. In January, she celebrated 50 years of snail mail writing to her pen pal, Linda Wood, from Louisville, Ky. Now, she is celebrating 50 years of marriage with Matt.
The couple have two children, Matthew Allen Letso and Melanie Anne Letso, forming the “M&Ms.” Matt and Marge have resided at “Letso’s Hog Heaven” for 38 years.
They celebrated their anniversary with family at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Elderton on Aug. 15. They wore gold in honor of their golden anniversary.
On the date of their anniversary, they wore their traditional wedding colors of lilac and white. They celebrated their anniversary and Matt’s birthday on Aug. 21.
Marge has worn her wedding earrings for each anniversary. She has written about each anniversary in the “Wedding Memories” books.
Their son, Matt, married Billie Rushnok. The Letso family tree sprouted a new leaf when Matt and Marge welcomed their first grandchild, Benjamin Matthew Letso. The family tree sprouted another leaf at the arrival of the couple’s second grandchild, Eliana Faith Letso. Their daughter, Melanie, married Scott Swanlek, rounding out the Letso family.
