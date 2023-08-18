Matthew Clyde Letso and Marjorie Anne (Huffman) Letso are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

They were wed on Aug. 18, 1973, in the old St. Bernard’s Church on Fifth Street in Indiana. Attendants were: Joyce and Ray McCoy, Ed and Carol Huffman, Jeanette Erwin, Sue Letso, Paul Letso and John Letso. All wore the wedding colors of lilac and white. The bride’s attendants wore white floppy brimmed hats, with flower ball arrangements hung from the wrists, done by Mary Moskel, of Indiana.