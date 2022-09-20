Ray and Sandy Martin, of Marion Center, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 16, 1972.
Ray is self employed as a coal operator and part owner of GLR Coal Mining Company. Sandy is the Xerox clerk for the Marion Center Area School District.
They both enjoy camping and watching their families with all of their activities.
They have four children: Bryan and his wife, Sheila (Streams); Lisa Stewart and her husband, Chris; Amy Wells and her husband, Nathan; and Scot and his wife, Shayla (Brady).
Ray and Sandy, known as Pappy Ray and Grandma, are the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren: Isaac and his wife, Emilie (Stupic); Gavin and Camden Stewart; Ella and Carson Wells; Hunter and Samantha Martin; and Aubrey and Brielle Martin.
They are also the proud great-grandparents of Walker Stewart.
Ray and Sandy recently celebrated with their family over the weekend.