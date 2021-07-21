Richard and Shirley (Houck) Auden, of Laporte, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2021.
They were united in marriage in 1971 at the East Mahoning Baptist Church near Purchase Line. They both graduated from Purchase Line High School where they were high school sweethearts.
Richard and Shirley went on to graduate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with degrees in mathematics. Richard taught mathematics at Sullivan County High School and Shirley was a mathematics teacher at Hughesville High School. They are both enjoying their retirement.
The couple has one son, Joshua Richard Auden, who is married to Sabrina Scott. They live in Brighton, Mich., a short distance from Ann Arbor. Josh graduated from Penn State and Purdue with degrees in mechanical engineering. Sabrina graduated from Michigan State, also as a mechanical engineer. They lived in Germany for four years working for General Motors.
Rick and Shirley have two precious grandchildren, Alexander Auden and Arianna Auden. They treasure their time with their grandchildren.
Richard and Shirley celebrated their 50th anniversary with their family at their home near Laporte. They renewed their wedding vows and feel happy and blessed to grow older together as they celebrate their Golden Anniversary.