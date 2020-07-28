Tom and Sandra (Rummel) Hart, of Home, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 14, 1970, in Rural Valley.
They are the parents of Thomas Hart and wife Monica, of Home; and Andy Hart, of Plumville. They have three grandchildren.
Tom worked as a coal miner for R&P Coal Mine and retired from Wood Pontiac as a mechanic. Sandra is retired from First Commonwealth Bank.
They celebrated with family at Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
The family invites you to help them celebrate by showering them with cards, which can be mailed to 1282 Wise Road, Home, Pa. 15747.