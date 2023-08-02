Harold and Susan (Lepley) Miller celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Canary Islands with their son Evan and his wife, Heather, and their grandchildren, Owen and Lily.
Harold and Susan (Lepley) Miller celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Canary Islands with their son Evan and his wife, Heather, and their grandchildren, Owen and Lily.
They were married on Aug. 18, 1973.
Harold is retired from teaching elementary art at Ben Franklin Elementary School. He now paints oil landscapes in several galleries. Susan was a Spanish teacher at Indiana Area Senior High School and keeps up with her language skills and friendships in Spain.
They reside in Indiana and have enjoyed camping in their Eurovan camper and biking rail trails throughout Pennsylvania and New England. They have traveled many times to Spain, as well as to Massachusetts to visit their grandchildren.
Upon seeing their wedding photo, a friend commented: “Well, John Denver marries Martha Stewart.”
