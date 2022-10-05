Donald and Arveta (Hickok) Harbrige, of Commodore, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married Sept. 8, 1962, by the Rev. Thomas at Purchase Line Church of the Brethren.
Don was part owner of H&H Electrical Service from the day it began in 1973 and is now retired.
Arveta was a homemaker and dedicated her time as a mother.
The couple have three children: Rodney Harbrige and wife Jeannie, of St. Benedict; Dawnette Shellhammer, of Commodore; and Curtis Harbrige and wife Kristin, of Marion Center.
They have seven grandchildren that they enjoy at family gatherings and going to watch them in their events.
The couple had a lovely celebration for their anniversary with a dinner at Rizzo’s Restaurant with their children, grandchildren and their significant others.
