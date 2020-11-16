Dr. Kenneth and Coralie Norris Hershman will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a quiet dinner together on Nov. 25.
They were married on Nov. 25, 1960, by the late J. Edwin Smith in the First Christian Church of Salem, Ill.
Dr. Hershman is retired from the physics department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Coralie is a homemaker and volunteer.
They met at Lincoln Bible Institute in Lincoln, Ill. They are the parents of four children: Kerry Hershman; Brad Hershman, married to Erin Eisenman; Amanda Hershman Owens, married to Fred Owens; and Ellen Hershman Blystone, married to Dave Blystone.
They are the proud grandparents of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The couple attends Calvary Presbyterian Church and has resided in Indiana for 48 years.