60th Anniversary: William and Madeline Leonardo

William and Madeline Leonardo are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today.
They were married on Dec. 17, 1960, in Indiana.
William is retired from Leonardo Masonry and Madeline is retired from the YMCA.
They enjoy spring and fall gardening and spending time with their family.
They are the parents of Natalie McKee, married to Greg McKee; Colleen Cessna, married to Roy Cessna; Teresa Leonardo; Bill Leonardo, married to Rosie Leonardo; and Kristine Cook.
They are the proud grandparents of eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mom and Dad, may your love story never have an end.
You are the epitome of true love. May God shower His love and blessings on you.