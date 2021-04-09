Harold, better known as Teeny, and Theresa Cole will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 14. Wow, what a milestone!
Teeny and Theresa first met as young children 86 years ago at church in Ashville, Pa. They both came from large Catholic families: Teeny was one of seven siblings and Theresa was one of 15 siblings.
They dated as teenagers and were married in 1951. They have spent their life raising a family, traveling, laughing and enjoying their extended families.
They have four children: Cathy Bland (Tom), Mark (Tammie), Ann and Andy (Laurie) Cole; and six grandchildren: Krista and Nick Bland (Angela), Katie, Kyle and Connor Cole, and Nathan Beard.
St. Bernard of Clairvaux has been their church family for more than 53 years, where they have happily attended and served. Theresa volunteered for Eucharistic Ministry, funeral services, bake sales and Catholic Daughters. You may see Teeny in his suit most Saturday nights as he served as an usher.
They will celebrate this special day with a small family gathering due to the pandemic.