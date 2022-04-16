Julia Braughler will celebrate her 80th birthday on April 26.
She was a long-time teacher in the Marion Center School District.
A card shower is being held in her honor. Cards can be sent to her at 227 Gahagan Road, Marion Center, PA 15759.
Updated: April 16, 2022 @ 2:29 am
